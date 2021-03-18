Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] is -15.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clearway Energy Inc. [NYSE: CWEN] loss -4.87% or -1.38 points to close at $26.94 with a heavy trading volume of 1577454 shares. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Clearway Energy Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc., Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2025.

Clearway Energy Operating LLC (“Clearway Operating”), a subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) (“Clearway Energy”), announced the expiration and results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its outstanding 5.750% senior notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”).

The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 8, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”). As of the Expiration Time, an aggregate principal amount of $411,334,000, or 68.6%, of the 2025 Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, which amount excludes $6,925,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. Clearway Operating has accepted for payment all 2025 Notes validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time pursuant to the Tender Offer and expects to make payment for such 2025 Notes on March 9, 2021. Clearway Operating also expects to accept for payment all 2025 Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures and to make payment for such 2025 Notes on March 11, 2021. Concurrently with the launch of the tender offer, Clearway Operating exercised its right to optionally redeem any 2025 Notes not validly tendered and purchased in the tender offer, pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the 2025 Notes, which redemption will occur on March 17, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $28.00, the shares rose to $28.00 and dropped to $26.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CWEN points out that the company has recorded 8.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 934.72K shares, CWEN reached to a volume of 1577454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Clearway Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Clearway Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CWEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearway Energy Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71.

Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, CWEN shares dropped by -15.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.39 for Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.41, while it was recorded at 28.26 for the last single week of trading, and 27.96 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Clearway Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.94.

Return on Total Capital for CWEN is now 3.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 401.21. Additionally, CWEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 379.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] managed to generate an average of $83,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

There are presently around $2,022 million, or 96.69% of CWEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWEN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,999,079, which is approximately -13.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.68% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,701,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.49 million in CWEN stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $168.84 million in CWEN stock with ownership of nearly 60.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clearway Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Clearway Energy Inc. [NYSE:CWEN] by around 12,004,206 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 13,347,172 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 49,698,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,049,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWEN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,819,814 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,194,081 shares during the same period.