Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] Stock trading around $3.91 per share: What’s Next?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] gained 9.52% on the last trading session, reaching $3.91 price per share at the time. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings Announces $10 Million Investment in Alzamend Neuro.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Digital Power Lending, LLC (“DPL”), has entered into a securities purchase agreement with Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (“Alzamend”), a related party, to invest $10,000,000 in Alzamend common stock and warrants, subject to the achievement of certain milestones. The Company agreed to fund $4,000,000 upon execution of the securities purchase agreement and to fund the balance upon Alzamend achieving certain milestones related to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Alzamend’s Investigational New Drug application and Phase 1a human clinical trials for Alzamend’s lithium based ionic cocrystal therapy, known as AL001. Under the securities purchase agreement, Alzamend has agreed to sell up to 6,666,667 shares of its common stock to DPL for $10,000,000, or $1.50 per share, and issue to DPL warrants to acquire up to 3,333,334 shares of Alzamend common stock with an exercise price of $3.00 per share. The transaction was approved by the Company’s independent directors after receiving a third-party valuation report of Alzamend.

Alzamend is an early stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Alzamend currently has two product candidates, aiming to bring treatments or cures for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders to market at a reasonable cost as quickly as possible. On December 30, 2020, the Company announced that Alzamend had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. represents 49.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $108.78 million with the latest information. DPW stock price has been found in the range of $3.40 to $3.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.49M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 5704985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for DPW stock

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.71. With this latest performance, DPW shares dropped by -37.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 376.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 2,128,510 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 414,103 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 280,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,262,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,602,303 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 414,103 shares during the same period.