Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock Reiterated by Cowen analyst, price target now $140

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] traded at a high on 03/16/21, posting a 3.15 gain after which it closed the day' session at $118.50. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Applied Materials Introduces New Playbook for Process Control Based on Big Data and AI.

New Enlight® optical wafer inspection system combines breakthrough performance with new optics that capture more yield data from every wafer.

ExtractAI™ technology uses the power of AI to quickly classify yield-killing defects and remove noise.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10342625 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Materials Inc. stands at 2.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.80%.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $111.50 billion, with 915.00 million shares outstanding and 911.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.03M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 10342625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $133.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $110, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock. On August 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMAT shares from 78 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 5.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.20 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.74, while it was recorded at 115.51 for the last single week of trading, and 76.84 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.32 and a Gross Margin at +44.58. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.04.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 29.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.95. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $150,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Materials Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 19.80%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around $87,110 million, or 83.10% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 76,304,024, which is approximately -2.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 72,982,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.65 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.47 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 698 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 54,291,863 shares. Additionally, 557 investors decreased positions by around 53,941,672 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 626,872,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 735,106,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 242 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,354,398 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,462,337 shares during the same period.