Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is 88.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.87%. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Antero Resources Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, AR stock rose by 720.00%. The one-year Antero Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.82. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.18 billion, with 268.67 million shares outstanding and 224.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.96M shares, AR stock reached a trading volume of 7436813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 8.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 262.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 720.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.27, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.76 and a Gross Margin at -55.62. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.45.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now -12.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.38. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of -$2,428,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,271 million, or 72.20% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 27,170,064, which is approximately 71.236% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,472,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.35 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $204.92 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 12.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 42,557,465 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 35,886,662 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 143,164,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,608,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,974,273 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,483,360 shares during the same period.