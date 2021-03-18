Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] Revenue clocked in at $25.00 million, up 130.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ: AEI] gained 38.10% or 3.81 points to close at $13.81 with a heavy trading volume of 1943728 shares. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Alset EHome International Completes Previously Announced Investments in Alset International, LiquidValue Development, True Partners Capital, and American Pacific Bancorp.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the “Company”), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in EHome development and digital transformation technology, announced that it has closed on its previously announced transactions, acquiring warrants to purchase shares in Alset International Limited (“Alset International”), and acquiring shares of LiquidValue Development Pte Ltd (“LVD”), True Partners Capital Holding Limited (HKG: 8657) (“True Partners”), and American Pacific Bancorp Inc. (“APB”).

“Through these transactions, Alset EHome International has acquired assets that provide a strong foundation for future growth and contribute to building an ecosystem for a sustainable healthy living system,” stated Chan Heng Fai, the Company’s Executive Chairman.

If we look at the average trading volume of 391.99K shares, AEI reached to a volume of 1943728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alset EHome International Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33.

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 11.09 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.06 and a Gross Margin at +17.68. Alset EHome International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.84.

Return on Total Capital for AEI is now -5.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.31. Additionally, AEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Alset EHome International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ:AEI] by around 22,252 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,252 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.