500.com Limited [WBAI] Revenue clocked in at $3.40 million, up 171.11% YTD: What’s Next?

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) (“500.com” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency mining enterprise in China, announced that it has completed its acquisition of bitcoin mining machines owned by certain non-U.S. persons in exchange for an aggregate of 11,882,860 newly-issued Class A ordinary shares valued at US$1.21 per share, corresponding to US$12.10 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) (based on the ratio of ten ordinary shares per ADS), the closing trading price of the Company’s ADSs on January 8, 2021. This transaction was previously announced on January 11, 2021.

The bitcoin mining machines acquired in this transaction (the “Bitcoin Mining Machines”) include such models as the S17, T17, M20s and S9. The theoretical maximum total hash rate capacity of the Bitcoin Mining Machines is estimated to be approximately 918.5 PH/s. Once fully deployed, the Company estimates that all of its bitcoin mining machines, including the Bitcoin Mining Machines, will have a total hash rate capacity of up to approximately 1000 PH/s in aggregate.

A sum of 1355821 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.95M shares. 500.com Limited shares reached a high of $24.8783 and dropped to a low of $20.2385 until finishing in the latest session at $24.40.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for 500.com Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 500.com Limited is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 313.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

500.com Limited [WBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.36. With this latest performance, WBAI shares dropped by -9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 630.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 429.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.23 for 500.com Limited [WBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.63, while it was recorded at 21.88 for the last single week of trading, and 7.01 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 500.com Limited [WBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -891.35 and a Gross Margin at +23.11. 500.com Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1023.27.

Return on Total Capital for WBAI is now -37.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 500.com Limited [WBAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.36. Additionally, WBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.500.com Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 500.com Limited go to 15.75%.

There are presently around $96 million, or 9.20% of WBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBAI stocks are: SC CHINA HOLDING LTD with ownership of 3,504,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.56% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 270,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.6 million in WBAI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.97 million in WBAI stock with ownership of nearly 0.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 500.com Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in 500.com Limited [NYSE:WBAI] by around 89,809 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 31,603 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,811,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,932,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBAI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,590 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 28,903 shares during the same period.