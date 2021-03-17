Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] gain 152.32% so far this year. What now?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] slipped around -0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.33 at the close of the session, down -5.00%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Zosano Pharma Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, as well as business highlights.

“Over this past year, we made important progress in advancing QtryptaTM towards the market,” said Steven Lo, president and chief executive officer of Zosano. “We expect to receive the FDA’s feedback on our pharmacokinetic study protocol shortly, and if supportive of our proposal, we are prepared to initiate this study quickly. Our clear priority is to resubmit our NDA as soon as possible so that patients suffering from debilitating migraines have access to Qtrypta, if approved. Separately, last year we also executed feasibility study agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and two other partners to explore additional potential therapeutic applications of our transdermal microneedle system technology.”.

Zosano Pharma Corporation stock is now 152.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZSAN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.42 and lowest of $1.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.06, which means current price is +150.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.62M shares, ZSAN reached a trading volume of 9773884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZSAN shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZSAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for Zosano Pharma Corporation stock. On November 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ZSAN shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zosano Pharma Corporation is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.71. With this latest performance, ZSAN shares dropped by -18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZSAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.89 for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1804, while it was recorded at 1.2940 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9999 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ZSAN is now -141.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -168.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -267.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.02. Additionally, ZSAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] managed to generate an average of -$671,232 per employee.Zosano Pharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZSAN.

There are presently around $15 million, or 14.00% of ZSAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZSAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,542,848, which is approximately 11.244% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,718,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 million in ZSAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.47 million in ZSAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN] by around 1,290,418 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,432,841 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,192,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,915,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZSAN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 366,519 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,466 shares during the same period.