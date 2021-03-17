XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] is 65.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.1811 during the day while it closed the day at $1.97. The company report on March 15, 2021 that XpresSpa Group and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Announce the Opening of XpresCheck™ COVID-19 Testing Facilities at Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport.

Pre-security locations allow access to all passengers, regardless of airline.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, in conjunction with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, announces the opening of two XpresCheck™ COVID-19 Testing Facilities, located at Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport. This agreement will be administered by MarketPlace Development, the contractor overseeing the concessions program at Dulles International and Reagan National on behalf of the Airports Authority.

XpresSpa Group Inc. stock has also gained 6.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XSPA stock has inclined by 35.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.50% and gained 65.55% year-on date.

The market cap for XSPA stock reached $169.62 million, with 94.03 million shares outstanding and 69.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.54M shares, XSPA reached a trading volume of 7899322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for XpresSpa Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XpresSpa Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for XSPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

XSPA stock trade performance evaluation

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.49. With this latest performance, XSPA shares dropped by -26.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XSPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.23 for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9210, while it was recorded at 2.0080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5152 for the last 200 days.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.16 and a Gross Margin at +9.35. XpresSpa Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.75.

Return on Total Capital for XSPA is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -293.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,480.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.57. Additionally, XSPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 169.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] managed to generate an average of -$29,152 per employee.XpresSpa Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XpresSpa Group Inc. posted -25.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -320.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XSPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XpresSpa Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21 million, or 12.20% of XSPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XSPA stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,354,960, which is approximately 181.638% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,128,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.16 million in XSPA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.11 million in XSPA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XpresSpa Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA] by around 6,387,866 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 241,424 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,906,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,536,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XSPA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 739,711 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 179,240 shares during the same period.