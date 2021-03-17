why Ring Energy Inc. [REI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.99

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] slipped around -0.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.99 at the close of the session, down -6.85%. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Ring Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Including Year-End 2020 Proved Reserves and Affirms 2021 Guidance.

— Generates Free Cash Flow for Fifth Consecutive Quarter —.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 including Ring’s year-end 2020 reserves and affirmed 2021 guidance.

Ring Energy Inc. stock is now 353.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REI Stock saw the intraday high of $3.36 and lowest of $2.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.30, which means current price is +374.45% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, REI reached a trading volume of 9321352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ring Energy Inc. [REI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $2.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has REI stock performed recently?

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.12. With this latest performance, REI shares gained by 41.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 317.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 353.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.54 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 1.11 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.35. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Total Capital for REI is now 9.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.50. Additionally, REI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] managed to generate an average of $508,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ring Energy Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]

There are presently around $48 million, or 22.00% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,300,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 3,091,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.24 million in REI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.91 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly -23.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 4,568,890 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 6,956,660 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 4,479,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,004,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,703,708 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,933,086 shares during the same period.