why Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $110.60

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] price plunged by -8.77 percent to reach at -$11.97. The company report on March 13, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac Holdings and Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P 100.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASD:NXPI) will replace Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) in the S&P 500, Flowserve will replace Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Edgewell Personal Care will replace Exterran Corp. (NYSE:EXTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Exterran is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

A sum of 7447178 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.48M shares. Penn National Gaming Inc. shares reached a high of $137.1262 and dropped to a low of $123.13 until finishing in the latest session at $124.50.

The one-year PENN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.57. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $110.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 9.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 96.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1357.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.55 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.04, while it was recorded at 129.15 for the last single week of trading, and 69.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Penn National Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +37.56. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.71.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.05. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 414.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of -$36,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

PENN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. posted -5.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5,744.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,628 million, or 90.90% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,554,133, which is approximately 0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,263,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.73 billion in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 5.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 14,407,425 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 10,168,689 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 117,017,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,593,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,670,839 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,067,316 shares during the same period.