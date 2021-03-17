Wall Street Analyst Upgrade KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. What else is Wall St. saying

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] jumped around 5.8 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $65.30 at the close of the session, up 9.75%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that KE Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Business Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2020.

KE Holdings Inc. stock is now 6.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEKE Stock saw the intraday high of $72.4862 and lowest of $62.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.40, which means current price is +41.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 11897899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $68.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76.70, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 5.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63.

How has BEKE stock performed recently?

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.49. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.89% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.64, while it was recorded at 59.39 for the last single week of trading.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.88 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.75.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -5.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.48. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 4.57%.

Insider trade positions for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $9,739 million, or 17.30% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 17,631,431, which is approximately 19.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 10,964,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $716.01 million in BEKE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $516.13 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly -22.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 47,256,763 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 12,005,199 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 89,881,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,143,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,434,105 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,337,481 shares during the same period.