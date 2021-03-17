Viomi Technology Co. Ltd [VIOT] gain 179.22% so far this year. What now?

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd [NASDAQ: VIOT] gained 13.14% or 1.67 points to close at $14.38 with a heavy trading volume of 1649207 shares. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 25, 2021.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 unaudited financial results on Thursday, March 25, 2021, before the open of the U.S. markets.

It opened the trading session at $12.80, the shares rose to $14.9157 and dropped to $12.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIOT points out that the company has recorded 149.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -242.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, VIOT reached to a volume of 1649207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viomi Technology Co. Ltd [VIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIOT shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on VIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

Trading performance analysis for VIOT stock

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd [VIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.30. With this latest performance, VIOT shares gained by 61.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.58 for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd [VIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.03, while it was recorded at 12.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.65 for the last 200 days.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd [VIOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viomi Technology Co. Ltd [VIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.92 and a Gross Margin at +23.29. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.29.

Return on Total Capital for VIOT is now 21.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd [VIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.49. Additionally, VIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd [VIOT] managed to generate an average of $57,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.88.Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd [VIOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIOT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Viomi Technology Co. Ltd [VIOT]

There are presently around $129 million, or 59.30% of VIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIOT stocks are: SERENITY CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,809,063, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.57% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 1,839,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.45 million in VIOT stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $14.17 million in VIOT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viomi Technology Co. Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Viomi Technology Co. Ltd [NASDAQ:VIOT] by around 398,568 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 2,231,135 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,320,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,950,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIOT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,579 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 57,392 shares during the same period.