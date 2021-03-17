Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] is 15.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] loss -0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $11.10 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Teva Announces Launch of First Generic Version of AZOPT® (brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension) 1%, used to treat high pressure inside the eye, in the United States.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(NYSE and TASE: TEVA), announced its launch of the first available generic version of AZOPT® (brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension) 1%, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat high pressure inside the eye due to ocular hypertension and open-angle glaucoma. Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% works by decreasing the amount of fluid within the eye.

“This first-to-market generic version of AZOPT® (brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension) 1% in the U.S. provides patients with another important treatment option,” said Christine Baeder, SVP, Chief Operating Officer US Generics, Teva USA. “Continuing to pursue much-needed generic drugs is critical to ensuring access to quality medicines to everyone who needs them.”.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited represents 1.09 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.64 billion with the latest information. TEVA stock price has been found in the range of $11.09 to $11.345.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.08M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 8628429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $12.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TEVA stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.46, while it was recorded at 11.07 for the last single week of trading, and 10.68 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.36 and a Gross Margin at +46.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.95.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 263.30. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$345,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 5.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

There are presently around $6,347 million, or 52.30% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 130,140,247, which is approximately 0.025% of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 52,879,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $586.96 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $474.96 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 32,818,286 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 29,248,774 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 509,719,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,786,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,477,212 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,248,191 shares during the same period.