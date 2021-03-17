Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Is Currently -1.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] loss -1.84% or -0.41 points to close at $21.93 with a heavy trading volume of 11910391 shares. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Teck Celebrates 20 Years of Sustainability Reporting.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced the release of its 20th annual Sustainability Report. The 2020 Sustainability Report highlights milestone accomplishments in Teck’s sustainability performance in addition to detailed information on the company’s ESG performance in 2020.

“Teck is committed to responsibly providing the metals and minerals that the world needs for the transition to a low-carbon future,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “Our annual Sustainability Report details the progress we’ve made so far and the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves going forward to continue strengthening our ESG performance.”.

It opened the trading session at $22.15, the shares rose to $22.60 and dropped to $21.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TECK points out that the company has recorded 61.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -291.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, TECK reached to a volume of 11910391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $32.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for TECK stock

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.40, while it was recorded at 22.22 for the last single week of trading, and 14.99 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.66.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.33. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teck Resources Limited posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 14.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $5,229 million, or 64.50% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 22,761,225, which is approximately 0.945% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD., holding 14,030,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.69 million in TECK stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $296.62 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly -8.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 32,686,207 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 46,638,053 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 159,101,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,425,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,566,692 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 21,961,737 shares during the same period.