Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Is Currently -2.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] closed the trading session at $22.76 on 03/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.56, while the highest price level was $23.11. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Suncor Energy announces significant progress on debt management and reduction and the pricing of US$ 750 million notes offering and CAD$ 500 million medium term notes offering.

Suncor Energy Inc. (Suncor or the company) remains focused on maintaining the financial health and resiliency of the company. Consistent with its debt management and reduction strategy, Suncor announces the expected repayment of short-term commercial paper with the net proceeds from the issue of the Notes (as defined below), the early cancellation of the bi-lateral credit facilities that were entered into to ensure access to adequate financial resources in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and the early repayment of debt maturities due later in 2021.

Suncor announces that it has priced an offering of US$ 750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due on March 4, 2051 (the “2051 US Notes”). The 2051 US Notes will have a coupon of 3.750%. Suncor also announces that it priced CAD$ 500 million of senior unsecured Series 8 Medium Term Notes due on March 4, 2051 (the “2051 Canadian Notes” and, together with the “2051 US Notes”, the “Notes”). The 2051 Canadian Notes will have a coupon of 3.950%. Both offerings are expected to close on March 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Neither offering is contingent on the closing of the other offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.64 percent and weekly performance of 4.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 68.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.96M shares, SU reached to a volume of 10699240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

SU stock trade performance evaluation

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 26.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.60 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.20, while it was recorded at 23.02 for the last single week of trading, and 16.51 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.43. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.51.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.90. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of -$343,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suncor Energy Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -7.62%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,176 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 80,074,967, which is approximately -1.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 69,130,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.44 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly -8.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 77,799,319 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 91,293,823 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 761,310,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 930,403,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,175,074 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,703,649 shares during the same period.