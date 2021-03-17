Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] is 52.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: RMTI] jumped around 0.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.54 at the close of the session, up 14.93%. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The pre-recorded presentation will be available on March 9, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.rockwellmed.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days.

Rockwell Medical Inc. stock is now 52.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RMTI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.54 and lowest of $1.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.00, which means current price is +54.51% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, RMTI reached a trading volume of 7558769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]?

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Rockwell Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Rockwell Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Medical Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has RMTI stock performed recently?

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.31. With this latest performance, RMTI shares dropped by -12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3647, while it was recorded at 1.3680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3942 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.62 and a Gross Margin at +4.63. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.67.

Return on Total Capital for RMTI is now -132.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -138.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.87. Additionally, RMTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] managed to generate an average of -$114,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Rockwell Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings analysis for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rockwell Medical Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Medical Inc. go to 38.00%.

Insider trade positions for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]

There are presently around $33 million, or 41.40% of RMTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,790,950, which is approximately 5.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,788,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 million in RMTI stocks shares; and PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $3.78 million in RMTI stock with ownership of nearly 33.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:RMTI] by around 4,171,995 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 7,660,158 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 9,709,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,541,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMTI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 621,837 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 226,741 shares during the same period.