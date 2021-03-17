Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] gain 19.03% so far this year. What now?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [NYSE: PARR] plunged by -$2.55 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.2399 during the day while it closed the day at $16.64. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Par Pacific Prices Public Offering of Common Stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share of common stock. The underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from the Company. The offering is expected to close on March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including repaying indebtedness, capital expenditures and funding working capital.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -8.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PARR stock has inclined by 27.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 121.57% and gained 19.03% year-on date.

The market cap for PARR stock reached $902.39 million, with 53.38 million shares outstanding and 53.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 315.92K shares, PARR reached a trading volume of 1388165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARR shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PARR shares from 13.50 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.22. With this latest performance, PARR shares gained by 13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.73, while it was recorded at 18.87 for the last single week of trading, and 10.95 for the last 200 days.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.35 and a Gross Margin at -5.03. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.09.

Return on Total Capital for PARR is now -9.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 610.30. Additionally, PARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 390.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] managed to generate an average of -$291,579 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARR.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $834 million, or 99.70% of PARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARR stocks are: CHAI TRUST CO LLC with ownership of 13,046,376, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,508,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.95 million in PARR stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $47.42 million in PARR stock with ownership of nearly 4.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [NYSE:PARR] by around 2,107,491 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 2,141,896 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 45,851,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,101,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 374,677 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 292,957 shares during the same period.