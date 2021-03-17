Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] gain 80.89% so far this year. What now?

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NEOS] gained 14.14% on the last trading session, reaching $1.13 price per share at the time. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Glass Lewis, a Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Recommends Neos Therapeutics Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Pending Merger With Aytu BioScience.

– The Neos Therapeutics Board of Directors recommend stockholders vote “FOR” the transaction in advance of the virtual special meeting scheduled for March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time –.

– Stockholders are encouraged to vote, no matter how many or how few shares they own –.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. represents 49.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.89 million with the latest information. NEOS stock price has been found in the range of $0.99 to $1.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, NEOS reached a trading volume of 21771027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOS shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2017, representing the official price target for Neos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NEOS stock. On May 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for NEOS shares from 33 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for NEOS stock

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.67. With this latest performance, NEOS shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.84 for Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8854, while it was recorded at 0.9632 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7217 for the last 200 days.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.11 and a Gross Margin at +61.14. Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.14.

Return on Total Capital for NEOS is now -20.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,971.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.72. Additionally, NEOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] managed to generate an average of -$79,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neos Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neos Therapeutics Inc. go to 31.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]

There are presently around $12 million, or 21.10% of NEOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEOS stocks are: STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,962,657, which is approximately 13.194% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,697,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 million in NEOS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.22 million in NEOS stock with ownership of nearly 12.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NEOS] by around 1,017,499 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 7,110,476 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 2,348,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,476,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEOS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 293,735 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 4,705,060 shares during the same period.