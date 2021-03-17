Needham slashes price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] – find out why.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PHAS] price surged by 14.59 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on March 15, 2021 that PhaseBio Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

Update on Phase 3 REVERSE-IT trial – enrollment ahead of schedule.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Provides overview of bentracimab development program during virtual Investor & Analyst Day, March 15, 2021, 12 – 2 pm ET.

A sum of 9217734 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 362.34K shares. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $5.75 and dropped to a low of $3.85 until finishing in the latest session at $4.59.

Guru’s Opinion on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]:

Needham have made an estimate for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $14 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on PHAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 125.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

PHAS Stock Performance Analysis:

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.87. With this latest performance, PHAS shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 4.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -7951.65. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6825.57.

Return on Total Capital for PHAS is now -67.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.47. Additionally, PHAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] managed to generate an average of -$981,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

PHAS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHAS.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73 million, or 63.00% of PHAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHAS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,643,704, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION – JJDC, INC., holding 1,607,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.38 million in PHAS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $7.2 million in PHAS stock with ownership of nearly -52.913% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PHAS] by around 609,603 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,940,280 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 13,283,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,832,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHAS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 356,849 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 63,613 shares during the same period.