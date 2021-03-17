Mizuho lifts Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] closed the trading session at $0.91 on 03/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.87, while the highest price level was $0.96. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Assertio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Full Year Net Product Sales of $93.5 Million; Full Year Pro-Forma Revenue of $119.2 Million in Line with Guidance.

Post Year-end Raised $45.3 Million in Cash, Net of Expenses, from Closing of Registered Direct Offerings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 153.19 percent and weekly performance of -5.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 98.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.75M shares, ASRT reached to a volume of 7968874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASRT shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41.

ASRT stock trade performance evaluation

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, ASRT shares dropped by -20.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8364, while it was recorded at 0.9503 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7359 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 23.60% of ASRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 6,522,314, which is approximately 0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,158,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.57 million in ASRT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.77 million in ASRT stock with ownership of nearly -12.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRT] by around 3,280,895 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 12,503,948 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 22,155,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,940,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,006 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,259,152 shares during the same period.