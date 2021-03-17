Maxim Group slashes price target on Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] – find out why.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ: SINO] loss -13.02% or -1.04 points to close at $6.95 with a heavy trading volume of 1184626 shares. The company report on March 11, 2021 that UPDATE: Sino-Global Expands Cryptocurrency Market Position with Acquisition of 2,783 Digital Currency Mining Servers.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global,” the “Company” or “We”) announced the expansion of its cryptocurrency market position with the close of its acquisition of 2,783 digital currency mining servers from Hebei Yanghuai Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yanghuai”), reaching a total of 50,440 t/s in computing power. The deal is valued at approximately RMB 30 million (approximately USD 4.6 million) and was closed following a successful inspection of the digital currency operation servers for uniqueness, health and ownership.

Mr. Lei Cao, Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Global, commented, “The successful closing of this acquisition puts Sino-Global ahead of schedule as we diversify our core business into the fast growing cryptocurrency market. Acquiring nearly 3,000 digital currency mining servers gives us a substantial platform, one we intend to grow both organically and through additional M&A opportunities if they meet our valuation, performance and location criteria. Having been in business since 2001, we believe we can leverage our extensive trading and logistics experience to create even greater value for the company and shareholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $7.59, the shares rose to $7.7014 and dropped to $6.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SINO points out that the company has recorded 376.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -407.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, SINO reached to a volume of 1184626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for SINO stock

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.68. With this latest performance, SINO shares dropped by -9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 376.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 340.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 7.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.05 for the last 200 days.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.71. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -251.73.

Return on Total Capital for SINO is now -30.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.89. Additionally, SINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] managed to generate an average of -$822,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]

Positions in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ:SINO] by around 11,251 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 13,267 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,251 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,177 shares during the same period.