Market cap of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW] reaches 271.50M – now what?

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ: WNW] slipped around -1.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.86 at the close of the session, down -11.56%. The company report on December 23, 2020 that Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Represents Wunong Net Technology Company Limited in $30 Million Initial Public Offering.

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, a full service law firm with nationally recognized corporate, securities and litigation practices, announced that it represented Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (Nasdaq: WNW) in a $30 million initial public offering of its ordinary shares. Wunong Net Technology Co. Ltd. (“Wunong”) is a China-based e-commerce company which uses an innovative e-platform to sell a myriad of food products.

The offering was comprised of 5,000,000 ordinary shares of Wunong at a price of US$5.00 per share to the public for a total of US$25,000,000 of gross proceeds to Wunong. In addition, the underwriters have purchased 999,910 ordinary shares from a selling shareholder for US$4,999,550 for a total of US$29,999,550 in total gross proceeds from the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, WNW reached a trading volume of 1275302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.07.

How has WNW stock performed recently?

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.42, while it was recorded at 11.25 for the last single week of trading.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.79. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.84.

Return on Total Capital for WNW is now -243.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -345.27. Additionally, WNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 769.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.42.

Insider trade positions for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW]

There are presently around $1 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WNW stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 21,659, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 73.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in WNW stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in WNW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ:WNW] by around 48,475 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WNW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,475 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.