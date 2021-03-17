Market cap of U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] reaches 105.45M – now what?

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] loss -10.46% on the last trading session, reaching $1.37 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2021 that US Well Services, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

US Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75491.

U.S. Well Services Inc. represents 66.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $105.45 million with the latest information. USWS stock price has been found in the range of $1.34 to $1.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.29M shares, USWS reached a trading volume of 2274949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for USWS stock

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.29. With this latest performance, USWS shares dropped by -6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 410.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 253.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2598, while it was recorded at 1.5220 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6129 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.78 and a Gross Margin at -9.90. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.24.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.13. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$360,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USWS.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]

There are presently around $49 million, or 54.50% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 20,375,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.37% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,004,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.71 million in USWS stocks shares; and GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, L.L.C., currently with $1.7 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 1,246,798 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 130,737 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 34,452,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,829,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 902,615 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,563 shares during the same period.