Market cap of Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] reaches 51.24B – now what?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] slipped around -0.8 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $25.00 at the close of the session, down -3.10%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Rocket Mortgage Greatly Expands Partnership with Michigan State University Athletics, Continues Role as Official Mortgage Provider.

New agreement establishes America’s largest mortgage lender as the presenting sponsor of Spartan Basketball, one of the nation’s premier programs, for the next five seasons.

Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest mortgage lender, announced a massive expansion of its longstanding partnership with Michigan State University (MSU) Athletics. Starting in the 2021-2022 athletic season, the company – which has a rich history of supporting college athletics – will have unparalleled visibility and branding throughout a variety of Spartan athletic teams including men’s and women’s basketball, football and hockey.

Rocket Companies Inc. stock is now 29.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKT Stock saw the intraday high of $26.93 and lowest of $24.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.10, which means current price is +33.69% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.71M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 15986336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $24.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Underperform rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

How has RKT stock performed recently?

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 26.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.37% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.62 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.16, while it was recorded at 25.52 for the last single week of trading.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.31.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 36.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,599.09. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,599.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 98.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 97.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Earnings analysis for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Companies Inc. go to 26.83%.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

There are presently around $2,101 million, or 74.00% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,692,985, which is approximately -0.603% of the company’s market cap and around 1.61% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,548,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.72 million in RKT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $201.97 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly 174.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 25,156,581 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 19,790,341 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 39,084,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,031,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,536,171 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,603,780 shares during the same period.