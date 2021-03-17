Market cap of QuantumScape Corporation [QS] reaches 20.87B – now what?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] slipped around -5.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $57.03 at the close of the session, down -8.39%. The company report on March 8, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2021 – QS.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 8, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (“QuantumScape”) (NYSE: QS) between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:.

QuantumScape Corporation stock is now -32.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QS Stock saw the intraday high of $63.97 and lowest of $55.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 132.73, which means current price is +50.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.39M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 12960727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $56.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 6.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.35% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.63, while it was recorded at 57.62 for the last single week of trading.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.70 and a Current Ratio set at 81.70.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $3,970 million, or 37.20% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 9,029,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $514.93 million in QS stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $442.13 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

159 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 67,803,331 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 4,644,568 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,829,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,618,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,213,886 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,168,313 shares during the same period.