Market Analysts see Viatris Inc. [VTRS] falling to $15. Time to buy?

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] slipped around -0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.53 at the close of the session, down -0.95%. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Viatris Inc. and Kindeva Drug Delivery Announce FDA Tentative Approval of the First Abbreviated New Drug Application Generic Version of Symbicort® (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Inhalation Aerosol.

Milestone reinforces Viatris’ commitment to complex products and innovative solutions to help increase patient access.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) and Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted tentative approval of budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate products, the first generic version of Symbicort® based on an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA). Symbicort is indicated for certain patients with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.67M shares, VTRS reached a trading volume of 10464926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viatris Inc. [VTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $19.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $21 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on VTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VTRS stock performed recently?

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, VTRS shares dropped by -20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.06 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.72, while it was recorded at 14.34 for the last single week of trading.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viatris Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to -3.65%.

Insider trade positions for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 129,072,141, which is approximately -74.489% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,526,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in VTRS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.01 billion in VTRS stock with ownership of nearly -76.212% of the company’s market capitalization.