Market Analysts see Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Baker Hughes Company [NYSE: BKR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.95% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.88%. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Baker Hughes Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast.

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) will hold a webcast on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 to discuss the results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. The webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time). A press release announcing the results will be issued at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Central Time).

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

Over the last 12 months, BKR stock rose by 98.28%. The one-year Baker Hughes Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.05. The average equity rating for BKR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.74 billion, with 714.00 million shares outstanding and 684.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.72M shares, BKR stock reached a trading volume of 9147798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $27.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $20 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

BKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.88, while it was recorded at 24.03 for the last single week of trading, and 18.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baker Hughes Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.25 and a Gross Margin at +18.03. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.01.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.48. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of -$180,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

BKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baker Hughes Company posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 3.25%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,642 million, or 94.30% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 349,439,701, which is approximately -7.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 82,431,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in BKR stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.77 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -6.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NYSE:BKR] by around 74,472,725 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 73,982,905 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 878,575,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,027,030,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,097,643 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,782,490 shares during the same period.