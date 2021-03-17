Lake Street lifts Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. [BIOX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. [AMEX: BIOX] price surged by 11.33 percent to reach at $1.13. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Bioceres Crop Solutions Acquires Stake in Moolec Science and Enters Fast Growing Alternative Food Market.

New Initiative Positions Bioceres With Emerging Developers of Food Technologies for Alternative Proteins and Oils.

6% Stake in Exchange for GLA Safflower Oil Intellectual Property Rights Acquired in November 2020.

A sum of 2355280 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 62.73K shares. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares reached a high of $17.94 and dropped to a low of $10.11 until finishing in the latest session at $11.10.

Guru’s Opinion on Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. [BIOX]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

BIOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. [BIOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.40. With this latest performance, BIOX shares gained by 29.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.13 for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. [BIOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.00, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. [BIOX] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.36 and a Gross Margin at +45.94. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.84.

Return on Total Capital for BIOX is now 19.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. [BIOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 319.05. Additionally, BIOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BIOX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOX.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. [BIOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.70% of BIOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOX stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 133,939, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 83.38% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 14,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in BIOX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $97000.0 in BIOX stock with ownership of nearly -9.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. [AMEX:BIOX] by around 149,062 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 81,912 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 56,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,355 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 81,021 shares during the same period.