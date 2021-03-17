Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] moved down -11.58: Why It’s Important

Just Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: JE] price plunged by -11.58 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on March 17, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Just Energy Group Inc. – JE.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE:JE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Just Energy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

A sum of 5236396 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.16M shares. Just Energy Group Inc. shares reached a high of $1.88 and dropped to a low of $1.68 until finishing in the latest session at $1.68.

Guru’s Opinion on Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]:

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Just Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Just Energy Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.69

JE Stock Performance Analysis:

Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -57.47. With this latest performance, JE shares dropped by -77.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.61 for Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.2660, while it was recorded at 1.9940 for the last single week of trading, and 8.6915 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Just Energy Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.28 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. Just Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.75.

Return on Total Capital for JE is now 22.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.24. Additionally, JE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 272.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] managed to generate an average of -$338,818 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.

JE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Just Energy Group Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -188.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JE.

Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30 million, or 17.89% of JE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JE stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 13,872,207, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.79% of the total institutional ownership; CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 1,392,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 million in JE stocks shares; and PENDERFUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $0.82 million in JE stock with ownership of nearly -83.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Just Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Just Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:JE] by around 15,699,049 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 5,795,071 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,682,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,811,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,309,295 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 622,634 shares during the same period.