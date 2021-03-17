iSun Inc. [ISUN] is 157.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iSun Inc. [NASDAQ: ISUN] traded at a high on 03/16/21, posting a 16.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.31. The company report on March 16, 2021 that iSun Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (“iSun” or the “Company”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction experience for solar, electrical and data services, announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2803233 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of iSun Inc. stands at 14.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.71%.

The market cap for ISUN stock reached $94.00 million, with 5.30 million shares outstanding and 2.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, ISUN reached a trading volume of 2803233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iSun Inc. [ISUN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for iSun Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has ISUN stock performed recently?

iSun Inc. [ISUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.24. With this latest performance, ISUN shares dropped by -18.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 352.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 495.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for iSun Inc. [ISUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.71, while it was recorded at 13.71 for the last single week of trading, and 8.11 for the last 200 days.

iSun Inc. [ISUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iSun Inc. [ISUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +12.58. iSun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.52.

Return on Total Capital for ISUN is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iSun Inc. [ISUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.85. Additionally, ISUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iSun Inc. [ISUN] managed to generate an average of -$8,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.iSun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for iSun Inc. [ISUN]

There are presently around $15 million, or 5.40% of ISUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISUN stocks are: VERACITY CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 621,952, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 39.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 137,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 million in ISUN stocks shares; and CLARAPHI ADVISORY NETWORK, LLC, currently with $2.01 million in ISUN stock with ownership of nearly 222.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iSun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in iSun Inc. [NASDAQ:ISUN] by around 815,764 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 33,928 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 104,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 953,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISUN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 679,125 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 29,264 shares during the same period.