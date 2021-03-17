For Morgan Stanley [MS], Analyst sees a rise to $86. What next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.57% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.09%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Morgan Stanley Announces Redemption in Whole of Series J Preferred Stock and Depositary Shares Representing Series J Preferred Stock.

Morgan Stanley announced that it will redeem in whole its outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J, liquidation preference $25,000 per share (617474309) (the “Series J Preferred Stock”), and the depositary shares, each representing a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock (CUSIP 617474AA9) (the “Series J Depositary Shares”), on April 15, 2021 pursuant to the optional redemption provisions provided in the documents governing such Series J Preferred Stock and Series J Depositary Shares. The redemption price per Series J Depositary Share will be $1,000. Such redemption price does not include the declared dividend payment of $10.12813 per Series J Depositary Share that will be payable on the redemption date in the ordinary course to holders of record on the record date for such dividend payment.

Beginning on the redemption date, the Series J Depositary Shares will no longer be deemed outstanding and dividends shall cease to accrue on the Series J Depositary Shares.

Over the last 12 months, MS stock rose by 160.79%. The one-year Morgan Stanley stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.24. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $153.20 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.29M shares, MS stock reached a trading volume of 9449695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $85.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.92.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.87 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.78, while it was recorded at 83.42 for the last single week of trading, and 58.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.14. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.87.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 7.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

MS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 7.33%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $137,364 million, or 65.30% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 126,532,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.44 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.38 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 812 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 118,168,174 shares. Additionally, 596 investors decreased positions by around 140,403,912 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 1,405,633,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,664,205,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 292 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,475,672 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 32,631,913 shares during the same period.