Wednesday, March 17, 2021
For Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS], Analyst sees a rise to $16.20. What next?

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE: RAAS] jumped around 2.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $20.14 at the close of the session, up 12.51%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Cloopen Group Holding Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 26, 2021 Eastern Time.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAAS), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the U.S. market open on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, RAAS reached a trading volume of 3045657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]?

Goldman have made an estimate for Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloopen Group Holding Limited is set at 4.26

How has RAAS stock performed recently?

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.21.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.79 for Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS], while it was recorded at 17.57 for the last single week of trading.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

