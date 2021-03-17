For Aramark [ARMK], Analyst sees a rise to $29. What next?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.52% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.53%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Aramark – ARMK.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 5, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:.

Over the last 12 months, ARMK stock rose by 140.27%. The one-year Aramark stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.18. The average equity rating for ARMK stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.39 billion, with 253.67 million shares outstanding and 252.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, ARMK stock reached a trading volume of 9997365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aramark [ARMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $40.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $23 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Aramark stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $26, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ARMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67.

ARMK Stock Performance Analysis:

Aramark [ARMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 15.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.27 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.78, while it was recorded at 41.83 for the last single week of trading, and 30.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aramark Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aramark [ARMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.03 and a Gross Margin at +4.92. Aramark’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.60.

Return on Total Capital for ARMK is now 2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aramark [ARMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 354.24. Additionally, ARMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aramark [ARMK] managed to generate an average of -$1,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ARMK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aramark posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to -7.70%.

Aramark [ARMK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,555 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,835,380, which is approximately 7.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 21,123,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $878.51 million in ARMK stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $828.87 million in ARMK stock with ownership of nearly 0.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aramark stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Aramark [NYSE:ARMK] by around 28,138,046 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 30,993,752 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 194,649,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,780,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARMK stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,875,541 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,004,686 shares during the same period.