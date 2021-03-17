Fisker Inc. [FSR] moved down -6.08: Why It’s Important

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] traded at a low on 03/16/21, posting a -6.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.18. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Fisker Teams With Motor Press Guild to Create Annual Scholarship for Automotive Journalism.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – together with the Motor Press Guild (MPG), is pleased to announce the creation of the annual Fisker-MPG Scholarship for Journalism, which awards $1,500 to a college student pursuing a degree in journalism. Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker, made the announcement during an interview with MPG past President and board member, Amelia Dalgaard, at the MPG Virtual Media Day.

The California-based Motor Press Guild (MPG) is the largest automotive media association in North America, dedicated to upholding the highest automotive journalism ideals. Their members include print journalists, photographers, broadcasters, new media professionals, public relations representatives, consumer groups, and governmental bodies tied to the automotive industry.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9645785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fisker Inc. stands at 7.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.27%.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $6.25 billion, with 144.91 million shares outstanding and 107.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.07M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 9645785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $28.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 2.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 11.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.22, while it was recorded at 23.13 for the last single week of trading, and 14.76 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $1,271 million, or 41.50% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 12,946,324, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,553,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.53 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $129.78 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 54,193,876 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 8,238,784 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,415,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,017,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,389,853 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 7,557,044 shares during the same period.