Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] moved up 37.84: Why It’s Important

Enzo Biochem Inc. [NYSE: ENZ] closed the trading session at $4.08 on 03/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.65, while the highest price level was $4.85. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Enzo Biochem Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results; Company Provides Leadership and Corporate Updates.

Total second quarter revenue of $31.5 million increased 62% year-over-year on continued recovery and expansion from impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Second quarter clinical laboratory revenue of $24.0 million increased 92% on significant volume and pricing growth due to improved product mix.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 61.90 percent and weekly performance of 47.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 80.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 60.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 441.48K shares, ENZ reached to a volume of 49274881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Enzo Biochem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2011. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2009, representing the official price target for Enzo Biochem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Lazard Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ENZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enzo Biochem Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

ENZ stock trade performance evaluation

Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.29. With this latest performance, ENZ shares gained by 24.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.59 for Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.27. Enzo Biochem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.52.

Return on Total Capital for ENZ is now -25.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.22. Additionally, ENZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] managed to generate an average of -$63,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Enzo Biochem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $119 million, or 62.10% of ENZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENZ stocks are: HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 5,620,681, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,755,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.32 million in ENZ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $14.51 million in ENZ stock with ownership of nearly -0.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enzo Biochem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Enzo Biochem Inc. [NYSE:ENZ] by around 1,601,848 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,236,264 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 26,446,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,284,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENZ stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 315,077 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 244,080 shares during the same period.