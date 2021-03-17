Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Revenue clocked in at $30.90 million, up 87.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] price plunged by -9.70 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Cinedigm Acquires “Films Around the World” Content Library.

ACQUISITION ADDS OVER 150 FEATURE FILMS AND REMAKE RIGHTS; AS WELL AS OVER 500 HOURS OF AUDIO PROGRAMMING TO HELP POWER CINEDIGM’S GROWING STREAMING BUSINESS.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced the acquisition of the Films Around the World, Inc. content library. With more than 150 feature films and more than 500 hours of audio programs, the Films Around The World library was one of the largest remaining independently owned rights managed classic film libraries and will be used to provide unique and sought after content to Cinedigm’s growing streaming channel initiatives. Additionally, the FATW library includes remake rights to over 150 feature films.

A sum of 8712981 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.17M shares. Cinedigm Corp. shares reached a high of $1.35 and dropped to a low of $1.20 until finishing in the latest session at $1.21.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

CIDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, CIDM shares dropped by -39.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 290.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3655, while it was recorded at 1.2660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1695 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinedigm Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.07 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$204,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CIDM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinedigm Corp. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 6.70% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC with ownership of 1,484,072, which is approximately 231.167% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,377,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 million in CIDM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.35 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 1026.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 3,314,614 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 5,339,190 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,756,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,896,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 719,270 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 5,122,722 shares during the same period.