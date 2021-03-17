Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR] is 122.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Charles & Colvard Ltd. [NASDAQ: CTHR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.14%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Charles & Colvard Expands its Digital Footprint with Launch of Moissanite Outlet.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the “Company”), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab created moissanite and lab grown diamonds, announced the launch of its new direct-to-consumer website, moissaniteoutlet.com, to serve as a disposition channel and to complement its global positioning and dominance in the moissanite market. Moissanite Outlet serves a large, deal-seeking consumer base with quality discounted products that do not meet the standards of Charles & Colvard’s premium gem brands and fine jewelry.

“Digital expansion is a key component to our overall growth strategy and Moissanite Outlet gives us the opportunity to take back ownership of the entire moissanite market,” said Don O’Connell, President and CEO of Charles & Colvard. “We believe that this new online property opens up a multi-million-dollar opportunity that allows us to monetize all of our raw material and finished goods inventory, thus minimizing product shrinkage and waste. As a separate destination with a very different product strategy, moissaniteoutlet.com rounds out our moissanite offerings allowing us to serve all demographics and consumers.”.

Over the last 12 months, CTHR stock rose by 298.84%. The one-year Charles & Colvard Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.48. The average equity rating for CTHR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $80.01 million, with 28.80 million shares outstanding and 25.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 769.31K shares, CTHR stock reached a trading volume of 2582639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTHR shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Merriman Curhan Ford have made an estimate for Charles & Colvard Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2008. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Securities dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2008, representing the official price target for Charles & Colvard Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $4, while Northland Securities kept a Market Perform rating on CTHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charles & Colvard Ltd. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTHR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, CTHR shares gained by 17.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 290.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 298.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.68 for Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 1.17 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.64 and a Gross Margin at +27.37. Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.11.

Return on Total Capital for CTHR is now -14.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.32. Additionally, CTHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR] managed to generate an average of -$128,377 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charles & Colvard Ltd. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles & Colvard Ltd. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $14 million, or 26.80% of CTHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTHR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,002,468, which is approximately 25.005% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTIDES CAPITAL LLC, holding 833,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 million in CTHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.11 million in CTHR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Charles & Colvard Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Charles & Colvard Ltd. [NASDAQ:CTHR] by around 818,270 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,046,917 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,094,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,960,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTHR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 218,979 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 581,463 shares during the same period.