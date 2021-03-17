Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain 35.93% so far this year. What now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] closed the trading session at $8.21 on 03/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.15, while the highest price level was $8.45. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Cenovus provides Series 1 and Series 2 First Preferred Shares conversion privilege notice, Series 1 and Series 2 First Preferred Shares dividend rate notice.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is providing notice the company does not intend to exercise its right to redeem its Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 1 (Series 1 Shares) and Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 2 (Series 2 Shares) on March 31, 2021. As a result, subject to certain conditions:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

the holders of Series 1 Shares have the right to choose one of the following options with regard to their shares:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.93 percent and weekly performance of 2.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 99.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.52M shares, CVE reached to a volume of 9653010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $10.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 139.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CVE stock trade performance evaluation

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 21.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 235.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.47 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.87, while it was recorded at 8.38 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.19 and a Gross Margin at -9.99. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for CVE is now -5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.78. Additionally, CVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] managed to generate an average of -$985,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cenovus Energy Inc. go to 3.19%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,429 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CONOCOPHILLIPS with ownership of 208,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 145,740,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in CVE stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $806.94 million in CVE stock with ownership of nearly 7.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 89,609,331 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 83,008,145 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 732,238,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 904,856,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,006,110 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 26,629,400 shares during the same period.