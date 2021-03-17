Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] fell -24.14% so far this year. What now?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] closed the trading session at $16.62 on 03/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.3554, while the highest price level was $18.20. The company report on March 17, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Bit Digital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Bit Digital, Inc. (“Bit Digital” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:BTBT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 22, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.14 percent and weekly performance of 4.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 262.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 178.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.98M shares, BTBT reached to a volume of 1528707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, BTBT shares dropped by -31.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 262.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3357.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.27, while it was recorded at 17.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.90 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -208.88. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.13.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now -117.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of -$150,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

There are presently around $11 million, or 1.30% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 240,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.33% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 151,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 million in BTBT stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $1.14 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 568,830 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 55,577 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 10,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 634,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 554,366 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 54,693 shares during the same period.