ArcelorMittal [MT] Stock trading around $27.01 per share: What’s Next?

ArcelorMittal [NYSE: MT] loss -0.41% on the last trading session, reaching $27.01 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Société Générale SA shareholding notification.

15 March 2021, 16:45 CET.

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) announces that Société Générale SA has notified it on 12 March 2021 of an increase from 4.79% to 5.09% on 9 March 2021 in actual and potential shareholding (voting rights) in ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal represents 1.20 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.59 billion with the latest information. MT stock price has been found in the range of $26.45 to $27.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 10673788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ArcelorMittal [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $30.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for MT stock

ArcelorMittal [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.35. With this latest performance, MT shares gained by 18.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 241.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.39 for ArcelorMittal [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.80, while it was recorded at 26.54 for the last single week of trading, and 16.59 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +10.25. ArcelorMittal’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.38.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.15. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal [MT] managed to generate an average of -$3,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.ArcelorMittal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ArcelorMittal posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,220.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MT.

An analysis of insider ownership at ArcelorMittal [MT]

There are presently around $1,282 million, or 4.40% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 4,034,651, which is approximately 45.228% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,935,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.3 million in MT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $89.73 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly -58.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal [NYSE:MT] by around 15,435,637 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 16,701,222 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 15,338,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,475,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,784,879 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,236,416 shares during the same period.