Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] is 172.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANCN] gained 5.37% or 0.24 points to close at $4.71 with a heavy trading volume of 23977989 shares. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private Financing.

Anchiano shareholders approve all resolutions at shareholder meeting.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The merged company is expected to receive approximate gross proceeds from the private financing of $45.5 million, which will be used to advance the Chemomab pipeline.

It opened the trading session at $81.60, the shares rose to $131.20 and dropped to $73.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ANCN points out that the company has recorded 332.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -823.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, ANCN reached to a volume of 23977989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ANCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 1.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for ANCN stock

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.92. With this latest performance, ANCN shares gained by 10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 332.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 622.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.58 for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ANCN is now -111.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -126.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.45. Additionally, ANCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN] managed to generate an average of -$3,896,819 per employee.Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -56.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANCN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [ANCN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of ANCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANCN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 85,475, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.82% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 69,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in ANCN stocks shares; and REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.12 million in ANCN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANCN] by around 162,316 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 632,479 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 594,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANCN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,796 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 632,479 shares during the same period.