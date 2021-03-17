ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] moved up 16.95: Why It’s Important

ADC Therapeutics SA [NYSE: ADCT] closed the trading session at $29.25 on 03/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.38, while the highest price level was $31.8199. The company report on March 11, 2021 that ADC Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 18, 2021.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020 and provide business updates.

To access the live call, please dial 833-303-1198 (domestic) or +1-914-987-7415 (international) and provide conference ID 4985202. A live webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the ADC Therapeutics website at ir.adctherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.62 percent and weekly performance of 13.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 226.66K shares, ADCT reached to a volume of 2690565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]:

Stifel have made an estimate for ADC Therapeutics SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for ADC Therapeutics SA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADC Therapeutics SA is set at 2.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47.

ADCT stock trade performance evaluation

ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.33. With this latest performance, ADCT shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.54% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.48, while it was recorded at 25.92 for the last single week of trading, and 36.08 for the last 200 days.

ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5102.52. ADC Therapeutics SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4977.95.

Return on Total Capital for ADCT is now -98.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.53. Additionally, ADCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] managed to generate an average of -$917,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.ADC Therapeutics SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.60 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADC Therapeutics SA go to -14.80%.

ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $940 million, or 41.40% of ADCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADCT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,761,585, which is approximately 1.173% of the company’s market cap and around 48.05% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 6,758,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.69 million in ADCT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $87.37 million in ADCT stock with ownership of nearly 43.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADC Therapeutics SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in ADC Therapeutics SA [NYSE:ADCT] by around 7,430,627 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 3,458,273 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 21,248,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,137,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADCT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,861,374 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,189,298 shares during the same period.