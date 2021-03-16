Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Is Currently 5.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] gained 5.69% or 0.96 points to close at $17.83 with a heavy trading volume of 14246846 shares. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces That Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021. Workhorse Group develops and manufactures electric delivery vehicles.

It opened the trading session at $16.67, the shares rose to $18.05 and dropped to $16.375, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WKHS points out that the company has recorded -24.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1250.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.18M shares, WKHS reached to a volume of 14246846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. On October 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WKHS shares from 33 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1631.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for WKHS stock

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.03. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -52.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 967.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.09, while it was recorded at 16.90 for the last single week of trading, and 20.11 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2942.95 and a Gross Margin at -838.38. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5010.81.

Return on Total Capital for WKHS is now -13.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.38. Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of $536,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Workhorse Group Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 146.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WKHS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

There are presently around $838 million, or 38.60% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,097,121, which is approximately 14.225% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,231,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.28 million in WKHS stocks shares; and SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $68.77 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly -2.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 13,970,334 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 6,566,081 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 26,446,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,982,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,121,336 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 995,940 shares during the same period.