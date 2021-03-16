why Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.20

Shaw Communications Inc. [NYSE: SJR] traded at a high on 03/15/21, posting a 41.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.10. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in Western Canada and accelerating Canada’s 5G rollout.

Rogers to purchase all outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares of Shaw for $40.50 per share in cash, reflecting a ~70% premium to Shaw’s Class B Share price.

Shaw Family Trust irrevocably agrees to vote in favour of transaction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14025993 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shaw Communications Inc. stands at 3.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.01%.

The market cap for SJR stock reached $13.72 billion, with 513.00 million shares outstanding and 464.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 893.36K shares, SJR reached a trading volume of 14025993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJR shares is $23.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Shaw Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Shaw Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shaw Communications Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for SJR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has SJR stock performed recently?

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.30. With this latest performance, SJR shares gained by 53.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.97 for Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.00, while it was recorded at 20.58 for the last single week of trading, and 17.85 for the last 200 days.

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.71 and a Gross Margin at +21.71. Shaw Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.72.

Return on Total Capital for SJR is now 9.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.55. Additionally, SJR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] managed to generate an average of $72,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Shaw Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shaw Communications Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shaw Communications Inc. go to 7.80%.

Insider trade positions for Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]

There are presently around $7,295 million, or 61.00% of SJR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 50,147,697, which is approximately -9.604% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 17,111,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.73 million in SJR stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $460.4 million in SJR stock with ownership of nearly -19.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shaw Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Shaw Communications Inc. [NYSE:SJR] by around 28,587,529 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 44,240,490 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 196,369,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,197,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,554,056 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 19,140,695 shares during the same period.