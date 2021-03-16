why Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.55

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] slipped around -0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.16 at the close of the session, down -0.32%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock is now 262.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SENS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.30 and lowest of $3.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.56, which means current price is +280.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 54.34M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 28683650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $2.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 255.23.

How has SENS stock performed recently?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.40. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -17.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 664.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 270.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 1.02 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1598.91 and a Gross Margin at -350.90. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3539.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$2,136,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Insider trade positions for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $197 million, or 16.60% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 14,480,109, which is approximately -0.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 11,464,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.23 million in SENS stocks shares; and DELPHI MANAGEMENT PARTNERS VIII, L.L.C., currently with $31.11 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 7,045,405 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 5,734,850 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 49,544,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,324,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,315,193 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 548,287 shares during the same period.