Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Chemours Company [CC]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] slipped around -2.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $26.67 at the close of the session, down -7.20%. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Chemours Announces Project to Reduce HFC-23 Emissions.

Next step on the journey to reduce the company’s environmental footprint.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials and Chemical Solutions, announced the implementation of an improvement project to significantly reduce emissions of HFC-23 at its Louisville, Kentucky manufacturing site.

The Chemours Company stock is now 7.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CC Stock saw the intraday high of $29.07 and lowest of $25.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.37, which means current price is +14.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, CC reached a trading volume of 4541241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Chemours Company [CC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $29.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for The Chemours Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Overweight rating on CC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chemours Company is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CC stock performed recently?

The Chemours Company [CC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, CC shares dropped by -2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for The Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.52, while it was recorded at 27.09 for the last single week of trading, and 22.06 for the last 200 days.

The Chemours Company [CC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chemours Company [CC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.94 and a Gross Margin at +21.41. The Chemours Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for CC is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Chemours Company [CC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 526.08. Additionally, CC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 516.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Chemours Company [CC] managed to generate an average of $33,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.The Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for The Chemours Company [CC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Chemours Company posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chemours Company go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for The Chemours Company [CC]

There are presently around $3,322 million, or 77.60% of CC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,599,620, which is approximately -3.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,230,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.19 million in CC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $363.45 million in CC stock with ownership of nearly 1.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Chemours Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in The Chemours Company [NYSE:CC] by around 7,743,338 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 10,052,607 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 106,755,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,551,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CC stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,465,024 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,503,100 shares during the same period.