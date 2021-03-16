Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Immersion Corporation [IMMR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Immersion Corporation [NASDAQ: IMMR] loss -0.36% on the last trading session, reaching $11.09 price per share at the time. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Immersion Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

Company Results at Top End or Exceeds Preliminary Announcement;Reports Over 40% Sequential Quarterly Revenue Growth and GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 and $0.29 per share.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Immersion Corporation represents 26.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $334.92 million with the latest information. IMMR stock price has been found in the range of $10.53 to $11.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, IMMR reached a trading volume of 3627287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Immersion Corporation [IMMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMMR shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Immersion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $9 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Immersion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on IMMR stock. On August 02, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for IMMR shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immersion Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

Trading performance analysis for IMMR stock

Immersion Corporation [IMMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.92. With this latest performance, IMMR shares dropped by -26.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.43 for Immersion Corporation [IMMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.37, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 8.70 for the last 200 days.

Immersion Corporation [IMMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immersion Corporation [IMMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.65 and a Gross Margin at +95.84. Immersion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.73.

Return on Total Capital for IMMR is now 2.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immersion Corporation [IMMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.78. Additionally, IMMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Immersion Corporation [IMMR] managed to generate an average of $100,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Immersion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Immersion Corporation [IMMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Immersion Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Immersion Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Immersion Corporation [IMMR]

There are presently around $198 million, or 66.50% of IMMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMMR stocks are: RAGING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,630,488, which is approximately -35.995% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 1,383,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.34 million in IMMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.84 million in IMMR stock with ownership of nearly -1.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Immersion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Immersion Corporation [NASDAQ:IMMR] by around 4,320,783 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 6,442,509 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,050,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,814,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMMR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,066,008 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,116,780 shares during the same period.