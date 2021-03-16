Wall Street Analyst Reiterated GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]. What else is Wall St. saying

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: GNMK] surged by $5.48 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $24.00 during the day while it closed the day at $23.98. The company report on March 16, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of GenMark Diagnostics (Nasdaq – GNMK).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of GenMark Diagnostics (“GenMark” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GNMK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Roche. Under the terms of the agreement, GenMark shareholders will receive only $24.05 in cash for each share they own.

The investigation concerns whether the GenMark Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Roche is paying too little for the Company.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stock has also gained 20.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNMK stock has inclined by 77.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 97.85% and gained 64.25% year-on date.

The market cap for GNMK stock reached $1.75 billion, with 71.81 million shares outstanding and 68.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, GNMK reached a trading volume of 39706516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNMK shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $15 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on GNMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

GNMK stock trade performance evaluation

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.75. With this latest performance, GNMK shares gained by 6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 382.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.19 for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.21, while it was recorded at 19.75 for the last single week of trading, and 14.69 for the last 200 days.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.44 and a Gross Margin at +39.61. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.87.

Return on Total Capital for GNMK is now -8.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.51. Additionally, GNMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] managed to generate an average of -$30,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNMK.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,748 million, or 98.73% of GNMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNMK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,758,659, which is approximately 0.919% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 6,672,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.0 million in GNMK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $134.85 million in GNMK stock with ownership of nearly 4.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:GNMK] by around 12,236,014 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 8,871,547 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 51,772,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,879,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNMK stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,667,734 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,166,410 shares during the same period.