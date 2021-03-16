TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] Stock trading around $42.94 per share: What’s Next?

TransMedics Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TMDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.71%. The company report on March 3, 2021 that TransMedics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Recent Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, TMDX stock rose by 234.68%. The one-year TransMedics Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.14. The average equity rating for TMDX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.20 billion, with 27.16 million shares outstanding and 25.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 600.40K shares, TMDX stock reached a trading volume of 1681001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMDX shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TransMedics Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for TransMedics Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransMedics Group Inc. is set at 4.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75.

TMDX Stock Performance Analysis:

TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.71. With this latest performance, TMDX shares gained by 43.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 234.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.26 for TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.67, while it was recorded at 36.83 for the last single week of trading, and 18.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TransMedics Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.91 and a Gross Margin at +63.80. TransMedics Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.13.

Return on Total Capital for TMDX is now -23.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.36. Additionally, TMDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] managed to generate an average of -$261,345 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.TransMedics Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

TMDX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransMedics Group Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMDX.

TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $916 million, or 80.20% of TMDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMDX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,074,122, which is approximately 0.021% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 3,499,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.28 million in TMDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $67.37 million in TMDX stock with ownership of nearly 0.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransMedics Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in TransMedics Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TMDX] by around 1,764,742 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,250,318 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 18,310,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,325,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMDX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,014,051 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 708,826 shares during the same period.