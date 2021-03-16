Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] moved up 14.08: Why It’s Important

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] jumped around 0.2 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.62 at the close of the session, up 14.08%. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Sundial and SAF Group Announce Strategic Capital Partnership.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) and SAF Opportunities LP, a member of the SAF Group (“SAF”) announced they have entered into an agreement to form a 50/50 joint venture (the “Joint Venture”) through a new corporation, SunStream Bancorp Inc. (“SunStream”).

The Joint Venture will leverage a strategic financial and operational partnership to generate asymmetrically enhanced risk-return opportunities in the cannabis industry to provide exposure to a portfolio of attractive debt, equity and hybrid investments. The Joint Venture will focus on cannabis-related verticals, seeking both Canadian and international opportunities and investments. The Joint Venture’s first mandate is the formation of a special opportunities fund with commitments from third party limited partners alongside an initial commitment from Sundial of $100 million. The Joint Venture expects to pursue additional potential mandates, including a Canadian SPAC and other investments.

Sundial Growers Inc. stock is now 242.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNDL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.65 and lowest of $1.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.96, which means current price is +244.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 536.05M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 509446156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.29. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -31.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 442.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1505, while it was recorded at 1.4320 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6584 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.06 and a Gross Margin at +6.53. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -357.85.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -35.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -253.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.01. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$192,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sundial Growers Inc. posted -1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -628.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

Insider trade positions for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $26 million, or 1.40% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 6,311,159, which is approximately 1247.157% of the company’s market cap and around 1.63% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,851,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.89 million in SNDL stocks shares; and ARROWGRASS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $1.57 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sundial Growers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 14,801,604 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 19,840,091 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 16,216,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,425,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,440,283 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 19,827,214 shares during the same period.